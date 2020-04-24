Pablo Larrain's 'Ema' set for India digital premiere in May

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 14:50:44 IST

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Oscar-nominated Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrains "Ema" will officially release on the world cinema streaming platform MUBI on May 2, across several countries including India. There will also be a free premiere of the film on May 1.

"Ema", starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, is a comment on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile.

The special preview will be available to stream for free for 24 hours in over 50 countries including India. Mariana will introduce the virtual premiere and conclude with a pre-recorded question-answer session, which will be available for viewing on May 1 only.

"Pablo is renowned for his distinct and visionary work and we can't wait to make this extraordinary film available to as many people as possible. This is the first time we've previewed a film exclusively on MUBI for free and we are honoured to be working with someone as inspiring as Pablo, and show a film as mesmerising as 'Ema'," said Efe Cakarel, Founder and CEO of MUBI.

The film had premiered at Venice Film Festival 2019.

