  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 13:25:17 IST

‘Pain and Glory’, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, sees a robust cast starring the popular Spanish actor, producer, director and writer Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia. 

A movie that follows the life of a film director who reflects upon his choices in the past whilst his reality comes crashing down around him. The film was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was nominated later, as well.

The critically acclaimed film was also chosen as the Best Film of the Year by Time Magazine.

Check out the trailer of 'Pain and Glory' below:

Related Topics

News'The Batman' officially begins filming, confirms director Matt Reeves

'The Batman' officially begins filming, confirms director Matt Reeves

NewsSelena Gomez admits being 'emotionally abused' by Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez admits being 'emotionally abused' by Justin Bieber

NewsRohit Shetty announces his association with Bad Boys for Life

Rohit Shetty announces his association with Bad Boys for Life

NewsJustin Bieber's new documentary series gives a closer look into his daily life

Justin Bieber's new documentary series gives a closer look into his daily life

NewsBhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship: Dharma Productions steps over to the dark side

Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship: Dharma Productions steps over to the dark side

News'Go Goa Gone 2' has logistical issues: Kunal Kemmu

'Go Goa Gone 2' has logistical issues: Kunal Kemmu

NewsPain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

NewsMeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

MeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana