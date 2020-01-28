‘Pain and Glory’, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, sees a robust cast starring the popular Spanish actor, producer, director and writer Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

A movie that follows the life of a film director who reflects upon his choices in the past whilst his reality comes crashing down around him. The film was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was nominated later, as well.

The critically acclaimed film was also chosen as the Best Film of the Year by Time Magazine.

Check out the trailer of 'Pain and Glory' below: