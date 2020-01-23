'Pain & Glory' gets India release date

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Penelope Cruzs Spanish drama "Pain & Glory" will release in India on January 31.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

"Pain & Glory", directed by Pedro Almodóvar, sees a robust cast starring popular Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

The movie follows the life of a film director who reflects upon his choices in the past whilst his reality comes crashing down around him. The film was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was nominated later, as well.

PVR Pictures will also release Renee Zellweger's "Judy", which is a biographical film on late Judy Garland. The film has got several nods for nominations of Oscars 2020. The film will open in India on Friday.

--IANS

sug/bg