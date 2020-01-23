  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Pain & Glory' gets India release date

'Pain & Glory' gets India release date

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 18:36:04 IST

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Penelope Cruzs Spanish drama "Pain & Glory" will release in India on January 31.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

"Pain & Glory", directed by Pedro Almodóvar, sees a robust cast starring popular Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

The movie follows the life of a film director who reflects upon his choices in the past whilst his reality comes crashing down around him. The film was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was nominated later, as well.

PVR Pictures will also release Renee Zellweger's "Judy", which is a biographical film on late Judy Garland. The film has got several nods for nominations of Oscars 2020. The film will open in India on Friday.

--IANS

sug/bg

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

NewsChanning Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

Channing Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

NewsKangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

NewsThe Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest