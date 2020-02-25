Money has always been important aspect of one's life. Time is money. Bollywood has showcased money in the form of songs too.

The Money Song is also a new trend. Sample this from Akshay Kumar starrer De Dana Dan , "Kyon paisa paisa karti hain.. Kyon paise par tu marti hai"; or this from Kaminey" Dil dildaara mera teli ka tel/ Kaudi kaudi paisa paisa.

We have a list of Paisa songs from Bollywood. Check out the songs below: Before finding our list do you remember any Paisa songs from Bollywood comment below:

Paisa Paisa Karti Hai - De Dana Dan

Mumbai Ki Naa Dilli Walon Ki.. Pinky Hai Paise Walon Ki - Zanjeer

Paisa Yeh Paisa - Total Dhamaal

Teri zindagi ko zindagi banane aaya Paisa - Super 30

Paisa Bolta Hai - Kala Bazaar

Kahe Paise Pe Itna - Laawaris

Joote De Do Paise Le Lo - Hum Aapke Hain Kaun