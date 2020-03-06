'Pallo Latke' fame singer Yasser Desai wants to sing a qawwali

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Singer Yasser Desai, who is best known for crooning romantic numbers, now wants to explore the traditional Sufi devotional music genre -- the qawwali.

"I have not done qawwali yet. I have tried my hand at love songs, sad songs and party tracks, but qawwali is still left. It's not my favourite genre but I really want to give it a try and want to do a qawwali soon in a Bollywood film. I hope makers approach me with a qawwali," Yasser told IANS.

Speaking of Yasser's latest singing stint, he is currently garnering a lot of praises for his song "Bandhu tu mera" in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman".

"It's always a surreal experience working with big stars. Not only Saif sir, I also sang for Akshay Kumar sir in 'Gold'. It's no less than a dream to lend my voice for such popular actors," he said.

Yasser recently unveiled a new love song titled "Ranjhey Wala I Love You", which is composed by the dynamic duo of Gourov and Roshin.

Asked what fans could expect from him in the coming months, Yasser promised to give them "loads of original content".

