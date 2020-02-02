  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters split after 12-day wedding

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters split after 12-day wedding

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Feb 2020 12:51:03 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters decided to part ways just 12 days after saying "I do" in Malibu.

A source said the pair hadn't yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following their January 20 wedding ceremony that was attended by Anderson's two sons and Peters' three daughters and ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The split was abrupt, with Anderson taking a flight to her native Canada on Saturday morning, just days after posting a loving shot of her and Peters on her Instagram stories.

Peters has now joined a list of Anderson's exes that includes rock star Tommy Lee, with whom she has two sons; Kid Rock; and Rick Salomon.

Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren, but he reportedly left her for actress Barbra Streisand.

--IANS

nn/dpb

NewsSaif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

Saif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

NewsTune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

Tune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

News'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

NewsGuy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

NewsNaagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

NewsCristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

FeatureRazia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Song Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Fashion & LifestyleJanhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes