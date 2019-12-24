  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Dec 2019 12:00:02 IST

The trailer of ‘Panga’ is out. It shows Jaya (Kangana Ranaut), who enjoyed the reputation of being a Kabaddi champion once, bumps across a team of Kabaddi players at a railway station but they fail to recognize her as a former champion.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' trailer is based on women empowerment

We have a list of 'Panga' dialogues. Kangana Ranaut's awesome acting and Richa Chadda is also back with her heroism look. Check out the 'Panga' dialogues below:

"Kabaddi walo ko kon pehchanta hai?"

"Saari badi badi baatein women empowerment ki..Main ek maa hoon aur maa ke koi sapne nahi hote hai"

"Jab insaan ka waqt badalta hai naa toh aas paas ke logon ka ravayya bhi badal jaata hai"

"Mummy ki age kya hai?"

"32"

"Toh kya 32 mein comeback nahi hota?"

"Aisi bahut saari pareshaaniyan hogi, jo ek saal baad naa tumhe yaad rahegi naa muje..yaad rahega toh sirf ye ki tumhare pass ek mauka hai aur tumne woh jaane diya"

"Koshish toh karne de yaar firse panga lena hai"

"Panga lena hai ladki ko"

"Har ek khiladi apne liye ya apne team ke liye khelta hai ..sirf kuch ek khushnaseeb khiladi aise hote hai jinko desh ke liye khelne ka mauka milta hai"

"Jiss umar mein player retire hone ki sochte hai.. yeh comeback karna chahti hai"

