  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Panga' title track: Kangana inspires you to never give up

'Panga' title track: Kangana inspires you to never give up

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 19:15:17 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga", the makers on Tuesday dropped the film's title track, which is a true motivation booster.

Featuring Kangana, the song is sung by Harshadeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan. It is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player.

In the song's video, Kangana is seen working out as preparation for her comeback in the game.

The film is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

NewsMalang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

Malang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

NewsShoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

NewsTimothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

FeatureKapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Kapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Dialogues5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says

5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says