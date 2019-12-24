The much-awaited trailer of ’Panga’ starring Queen of Bollywood is out. Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie was super hit and Kangana is back with another ‘Panga’ that will blow your minds.

The trailer of ‘Panga’ is out. The makers finally revealed the trailer after revealing all the posters of the film.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' look out

Ahead of the trailer today Kangana Ranaut turned into a ticket vendor at CST station to promote her film 'Panga'. Kangana will be portraying the role of a Kabaddi Player Jaya.

The trailer depicts the life of a kabaddi player of a middle-class Indian woman. A forgotten kabaddi world champion who catalyzes an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother and takes an ingenious decision to come back to the sport despite the challenges of age stereotypes and a new generation complexities which creates an upheaval in her life as she is torn between family responsibility and love for the sport. ‘Panga’ is one of the 2020's much-awaited sports dramas.

The main star cast includes Kangana in the lead, the movie also features Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadda in important roles. It is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios.

The film is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

Check out ‘Panga’ trailer below: