  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' trailer is based on women empowerment

Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' trailer is based on women empowerment

Panga Trailer
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Dec 2019 09:30:42 IST

The much-awaited trailer of ’Panga’ starring Queen of Bollywood is out.  Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie was super hit and Kangana is back with another ‘Panga’ that will blow your minds.

The trailer of ‘Panga’ is out. The makers finally revealed the trailer after revealing all the posters of the film.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' look out

Ahead of the trailer today Kangana Ranaut turned into a ticket vendor at CST station to promote her film 'Panga'. Kangana will be portraying the role of a Kabaddi Player Jaya.

The trailer depicts the life of a kabaddi player of a middle-class Indian woman. A forgotten kabaddi world champion who catalyzes an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother and takes an ingenious decision to come back to the sport despite the challenges of age stereotypes and a new generation complexities which creates an upheaval in her life as she is torn between family responsibility and love for the sport. ‘Panga’ is one of the 2020's much-awaited sports dramas.

The main star cast includes Kangana in the lead, the movie also features Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadda in important roles. It is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios.

The film is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

Check out ‘Panga’ trailer below:

Related Topics

NewsSonakshi Sinha feels proud of people who voice their opinion

Sonakshi Sinha feels proud of people who voice their opinion

NewsHilary Duff ties the knot with fiance Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff ties the knot with fiance Matthew Koma

NewsBeyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget surprises Shivin Narang with a gift

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget surprises Shivin Narang with a gift

NewsLiam Hemsworth comfortable with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth comfortable with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

NewsAmitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony

NewsRobert Pattinson admits being a catastrophist

Robert Pattinson admits being a catastrophist

NewsJennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

Jennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

NewsSaif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took selfie with people

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took selfie with people

Dialogues'Panga' Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut's powerful Dialogues on women empowerment

'Panga' Dialogues: Kangana Ranaut's powerful Dialogues on women empowerment