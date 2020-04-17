  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pankaj Tripathi: I'm made of the experiences I've had

Pankaj Tripathi: I'm made of the experiences I've had

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 09:01:01 IST

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) One of contemporary Bollywood's most talented actors, Pankaj Tripathi, who has been outstanding in almost all his roles, says he's whatever he is today because of the experiences he has had.

"There are no regrets. Those have been just experiences. I am made of the experiences I have had. I have no regrets at all," Pankaj told IANS.

Pankaj debuted in 2004 with "Run" and has since then has worked in more than 40 films and 60 television shows. His breakthrough role came in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs Of Wasseypur" film series.

He has received appreciation for his roles in films including "Fukrey", "Masaan", "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Newton", "Fukrey Returns" and "Stree" among many others.

On the OTT platform, Pankaj has gained a major fan base as Guruji in "Sacred Games" and Kaleen bhaiya in "Mirzapur".

Talking about how he still remains so grounded, Pankaj said: "A man who sees a lot of highs and lows in life doesn't need yoga to stay grounded. Because when you see ups and downs, you understand the meaning of life, and then you don't have to make an extra effort."

--IANS

dc/vnc/

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour