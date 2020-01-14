Pankaj Tripathi: I still choose my films with care

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi feels with great work comes the responsibility of living up to peoples expectations, and says he tries hard to ensure he doesn't compromise on the quality of his work.

"With such great work comes the responsibility of living up to people's expectations. I am elated that people are showering me with such love and thus, I try extra hard to ensure that I don't compromise on the quality," Pankaj said.

"I still choose my films with care, go for characters that I feel attuned with. I am happy about the kind of movies I am in this year. Each of the films has given me gratification and joy. I hope to continue to look for solid work. The good thing about success is that it inspires you to work harder," he added.

The actor is looking forward to 2020 with many projects lined up for release.

He will be seen in "Kaagaz", Gunjan Saxena's upcoming biopic "The Kargil Girl", "Mimi", "Ludo" and "83". He also returns with the second season of his hugely famous show "Mirzapur" in which he reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya. He also be seen in his first international project "Dhaka", in which he will feature alongside Chris Hemsworth.

At the moment, he is currently shooting for a big project, which will soon be announced and has another show in the pipeline.

