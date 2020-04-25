Pankaj Tripathi starts conversational series for fans amid lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 09:03:48 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has found an interesting way of engaging with fans during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a series started by the actor on his Facebook page, Pankaj narrates slice-of-life stories from his own experiences that changed his perspective of life. He talks about memories of his growing-up years.

In one of the stories he narrated, the actor spoke about how the train and its sounds evokes in him bittersweet childhood memories.

"I didn't start it with a script in mind. It's a conversational series where I talk to my fans about the things that matter to me. It's more often than not the simple things in life that we end up caring for the most," said Pankaj.

"Locked down at home, waiting for these tough times to pass should remind people where their priorities lie," he added.

As for films, he has projects like "Ludo" and "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" in his kitty.

