Pankaj Tripathi: There's something enchanting about small towns

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 18:19:00 IST

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi is excited to shoot with actress Kriti Sanon for "Mimi" in the Shekhawati Region of Rajasthan. He finds shooting in small towns enchanting.

"Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar, narrates the story of a young woman who ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Whatever follows next, changes her life.

Pankaj has kickstarted the second schedule of the film. The shooting schedule will stretch for about 30 days.

"There's something enchanting about small towns. It gives the film a different vibe and character. We will be shooting for a month here (Shekhawati Region of Churu District). I am so elated to be here with this team," he said.

"This is a very special film and the subject touched me deeply when I first heard it. I hope that we are collectively able to live up to the written word and deliver a film that's worthy of its source material," he added.

"Mimi" is based on the Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!", which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

