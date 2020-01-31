Parakh Madan back on small screen with new show
Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Parakh Madan, known for featuring in shows like "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Kalash Ek Vishwaas", will return to the small screen with a new TV show titled "Qurbaan Hua".
"I was suffering from a condition which in medical terms is called FUO (Fever of Unknown Origin). For two years, I underwent every possible test and scan, and nothing was diagnosed. So I suffered in the dark without any hope, without any solution," she said.
"But now I have recovered. Medical support, prayers and blessings from family and friends have helped. I am back to work now. I have done a couple of good shows and I want to do something powerful and strong as the last ones," she added.
Parakh will be playing a negative character in "Qurbaan Hua".
