Parakh Madan back on small screen with new show

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 15:25:39 IST

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Parakh Madan, known for featuring in shows like "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Kalash Ek Vishwaas", will return to the small screen with a new TV show titled "Qurbaan Hua".

"I was suffering from a condition which in medical terms is called FUO (Fever of Unknown Origin). For two years, I underwent every possible test and scan, and nothing was diagnosed. So I suffered in the dark without any hope, without any solution," she said.

"But now I have recovered. Medical support, prayers and blessings from family and friends have helped. I am back to work now. I have done a couple of good shows and I want to do something powerful and strong as the last ones," she added.

Parakh will be playing a negative character in "Qurbaan Hua".

