The first trailer of 'A Quiet Place Part II' has been released by Paramount Pictures. The trailer follows the Abbott family from the first film, portrayed by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe and their struggles for survival in an alien-infested world.

The official social media page of Paramount Pictures shared the first official trailer of the film along with a caption, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence."

Also Read: 'A Quiet Place Part 2' teaser trailer is already too spine-chilling

"Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The trailer kicks off with a flashback to the early days when suddenly things turned ugly as mysterious beasts, who are drawn by sound and noise create mass destruction on a city street. The trailer then jumps back to the present, as Emily Blunt heads out into the now apocalyptic world, with her two elder children and a new baby in tow, before meeting up with another survivor Cillian Murphy. The sequel also sees the appearance of Djimon Hounsou.

Although John Krasinski’s character died in the first film, he has directed and wrote the screenplay for the sequel, which is set to be released on March 20.