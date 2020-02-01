The chocolate boy of Indian Television, Paras Arora has climbed the ladder of success and become an overnight sensation amongst Indian audiences in a very short span of time.

Also read: 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

Paras, who plays the character of Vikrant in ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3 is loved by the masses for playing a doting husband to Palak (Yogita Bihani).

While he seems to be the apple of everyone’s eye on set, the actor recently had a tough time on the sets when he was ragged for not bringing some lip-smacking food on the sets.

Regardless of the time they spend on the sets shooting the cast of Dil Hi Toh Hai have turned their sets upside down with laughter and pranks. The cast and crew have a WhatsApp group named ‘FOODIES’, where the food items which one can bring are decided a day prior.

When Paras rejoined the cast he was ordered to get some delectable recipes for the entire cast for few days on a daily basis, to which he immediately agreed. Little did he know that his agreement was his ticket to get added in the group.

Speaking about the incident, Paras said, “I am back on the sets of Dil Hi Toh Hai after a very long time. My co-stars have a WhatsApp group which they have named ‘Foodies’ and not everyone is privileged to be a part of it.

I was told by Mr. Bijay Anand that it was a rule to bring food from home for everyone on the sets, to get added in their group. I eventually agreed to that only to realize later that I was the target of one big prank by the entire team.”