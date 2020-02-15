Bigg Boss 13 is standing on the threshold of its finale. Today it will be clear who will become the winner of this season. But just before the finals, Bigg Boss 13' winner revealed. You wont believe your ears its Paras Chhabra.

Also here are the list of controversies that kept the TRPs rolling. Check out the biggest controversies of all time in Bigg Boss house.

Paras Chhabra.

As per google search if you google Bigg Boss 13 winner. The google search reveals Paras Chhabra as the BB!3 winner. Siddarth Shukla,Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill , Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh were all at the finale race but as the google search Paras Chhabra is the winner.

Paras has been a popular contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13' from the day the show started. A finalist will be chosen from these 6 contestants today. However nothing is confirmed yet we have to wait for the final results. Let us know who should win the Bigg Boss 13 finale. Comment below.

After Bigg Boss Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming back together for a colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. We have a lot of entertainment after Bigg Boss too. Paras is searching for his dulhan and Shehnaaz Gill is searching for dulhan okk wait what about Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla then?