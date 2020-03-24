  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Mar 2020 12:08:01 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants have recently released their music videos with their loved ones. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

These BB13 contestants have been popular in BB13 house and their love stories emerged as the talk of the town. These contestants even got a couple tag Paras- Mahira as Pahira, Asim-Himanshi as AsiManshi, Sidharth-Shehnaaz as SidNaaz.

These couples have released their romantic music videos.Watch their music videos below and comment your favourite song.

BAARISH - Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma

KALLA SOHNA NAI - Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana

Bhula Dunga - Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

