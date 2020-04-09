Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

  1. Home
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 13:53:55 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship has been very much discussed since 'Bigg Boss 13'. Both were very good friends inside the 'Bigg Boss' house and even now their bonding has been constantly on social media.

Both of them decided to help the people in the midst of this corona epidemic and by covering themselves with masks, they also reached among such needy people.

However, while doing so, he created a video and also posted it on social media, after which people are trolling him a lot. 

Both Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma recently released their new song "Baarish" on the occasion of Holi.  The song will tug your heartstrings instantly. It is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience.  This romantic composition is one that will stay with you for a long time.

Check out the video below:

