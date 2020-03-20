  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Paras Chhabra: One can't fool the audience

Paras Chhabra: One can't fool the audience

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 19:53:38 IST

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) From breaking up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri to tackling allegations that he had not paid his designers for clothes, actor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra has been involved in numerous controversies for a while. Many people have even judged him over all the news that constantly circulates about him. However, Paras says the truth is very different from what people read about him.

"What you read is very different from the truth. Today because of the digital space, everyone has their version of the truth, which may not be the real story. But I have never faked it. Today's audience is smart, they have a sense of judgement, you cannot fool them," Paras said.

A few days ago, two designers had alleged that Paras has not paid them their dues for styling the clothes he wore inside the "Bigg Boss" house.

"It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain (I'm having GST issues), hence I haven't got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it," one of the designers said.

Responding to such allegations, Paras' spokesperson had issued a statement, stating that he is not liable to pay anything to the designers.

"These are false allegations by the stylists to gain cheap publicity. Nearly after two months if this is what they are trying to do, we call it disgusting and uncalled for.

"They have taken due mileage and credits from Paras as it was a pure collaboration and should value it and they had approached Paras for a barter deal and he is not liable to pay anything. Collaboration means ,there are no finances involved or anything that they are claiming," the statement read.

On the work front, after "Bigg Boss 13", Paras bagged the Colors reality show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge", which recently ended amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Apparently, the show failed to woo the audience and ended due to low TRPs.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

NewsKareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

Kareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

NewsParenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

Parenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

News5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens