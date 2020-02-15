Paras Chhabra quits 'BB 13', walks away with Rs 10 lakh

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 22:20:23 IST

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra is out of the finale race, as he quit the show by taking Rs 10 lakh cash prize.

All six finalists -- Paras, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill -- were offered the amount to quit the game before the announcement of the winner of the show. Contestants were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer.

And it was Paras who decided to pocket the money and walk out of the house.

"Aaya bhi apni marzi se tha, jaana bhi apni marzi se tha," Paras said after taking the cash prize.

Paras has also bagged another Colors show titled "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge".

Now, the final five contestants in fray are Rashami, Sidharth, Shehnaz, Arti and Asim.

--IANS

sim/arm

