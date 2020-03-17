It goes without saying that parents are the unsung heroes of our life. While it may be an emotional roller coaster ride, it’s a thankless role filled with never-ending responsibilities, being available round the clock and a whole lot of sleepless nights. As one tries to soak in as much information when it comes to being the perfect parent, they’re yet to master the perfect formula.

But thanks to these five shows, that is no less than a crash course on parenting, all moms and dads out there might just get some answers to make their parenting skills a whole lot better.

1. Mentalhood: The 10-episodic show from the house of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 beautifully showcases the journey of parenting from Motherhood to Mentalhood. What has made the show a hit amongst parents is their portrayal of not just one, but a diverse set of six supermoms who do their best to meet the unrealistic and unreasonable demands of their kids.

As the show takes you through the highs and lows in their lives, it’s how they face challenges thrown their way with a smile that will leave a lasting impression on your mind. And if that wasn’t enough to get you interested, the show features Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut.

Playing the role of Meira Sharma, a model from a small town, she along with her husband Anmol (played by Sanjay Suri) do their best to be the perfect dream-team for their children. The web-series also features Dino Morea as a stay-at-home dad named Aakash Fernandes, Sandhya Mridul as ‘Momzilla’ Anuja Joshi aka AJO. Portraying the workaholic mother in a commendable manner is Shilpa Shukla as Namrata Dalmia. The diversity amongst the mothers continues as Shruti Seth plays a spiritual mom named Diksha. And finally, we see Tillotama Shome as the super-hyper mother Preity Khosla who is on her toes all day.

The Letdown: Breaking all the happy notions about being a parent, the web-series shows the real picture of what goes into parenting. Currently streaming on Netflix, this dark comedy, over 2 seasons, is the story of Audrey who joins a child health service parent’s group with her three-month-old daughter Stevie.

With each new day of motherhood being a learning experience for Audrey, one sees how she deals with her personal relationships and the challenges that change her life.

Workin’ Moms: Largely drawn from the personal experiences of actor and the show’s creator Catherine Reitman, the web-series doesn’t shy away from showing the struggles of working moms. The Canadian TV sitcom is the story of Kate (Catherine) and her long-time friend Anne who attends a judgmental mommies' group, where they meet Jenny and the very optimistic real estate agent, Frankie.

The quartet quickly forms an unlikely friendship where we see them share the struggles of urban motherhood. The show is filled with the chaos of toddlers, tantrums, careers and these moms facing an identity crisis as they do their very best to achieve the holy grail, a sense of self. With three highly-successful seasons already streaming, Netflix launched the show’s fourth season in February. It’s one that you certainly don’t want to miss out on.

This is Us: The series follows the lives and families of Jack and Rebecca and their three children Kevin, Kate, and Randall, across different time frames. You’ll certainly need a tissue for this emotional show as the show tugs at the heartstrings right from the word go.

Once you hear the opening title track by Sufjan Stevens, prepare for a roller-coaster of emotions as you fall in love with the Pearsons. Filled with power-packed performances and deep conversations, the show is absolutely sincere in its narrative and keeps the viewer hooked to their screen. Catch the show currently on Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Single Parents: A group of dysfunctional single parents who lean on each other as they raise their kids and ultimately realize that survival in this game of parenting is only possible with the help of one another. The show beautifully presents a refreshing take on single parents and their challenges with a pinch of laughter. The show is currently streaming on Hotstar.

With these five shows, there’s no prize for guessing that you’ll see parents in a whole new light. Watch it by yourself, your loved ones or with your folks. We guarantee that this family-viewing binge session is the perfect parenting masterclass.