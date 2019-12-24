  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Dec 2019 11:57:37 IST

Remakes are pouring in Bollywood. But we definitely need remakes of comedy films which were superhits films. Director Priyadarshan whose comedy films were a rage in Bollywood in 2000 era.

Priyadarshan is back with a remake of his 2003 ‘Hungama’ which starred actors Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is fitness diva

Shilpa Shetty shared the poster and captioned, “Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020! 🥳 #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film”

In the poster, Paresh Rawal is seen holding Shilpa Shetty and looking back towards Meezaan with a confused expression , While Meezan seems happy holding Pranitha Subhash. The poster clearly shows the new couple of Hungama 2 remake.

This is the first time Shilpa Shetty will be working with Priyadarshan. The remake of ‘Hungama 2’ includes star cast of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan, Pranitha Subhash. Produced by Ratan Jain.

Meezan is one film old in Bollywood. He made his debut in ‘Malaal’ and he is also actor Javed Jaffrey’s son. While Pranitha Subhash established actress in South Indian cinema is making her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film releases on 14th August 2020.

Check out the poster of ‘Hungama 2’ below:

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post. She shared the 'Hungama 2' poster.

