Parineeti: Australia bushfires due to climate change

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 19:25:06 IST

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is also the first Indian woman ambassador of Tourism Australias 'Friends of Australia programme, has raised an alarm regarding the South Australia bushfires.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share a few pictures with wild animals in Australia. She warned that the bushfire is happening due to climate change and it is time we should act.

Parineeti captioned: "I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake — this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia"

As per latest reports, Friday's rainfall has brought much-needed relief for firefighters battling the raging bushfires in South Australia.

Firefighters have been battling the bushfires on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia for quite some time now. More than one-third of the island has been turned to ashes since December.

