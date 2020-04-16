Parineeti Chopra is on social media detox

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 20:43:41 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra needs a little "me" time and is going on social media detox.

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, to announce that she will be back soon.

"Gonna take a much needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me time is needed and important. See you all on the other side," Parineeti wrote.

Recently, Parineeti shared a photograph of herself dressed up as a bride.

The actress, who is self-isolating during the lockdown period at her home here, featured on the cover of a wedding magazine for which she dressed up as a bride. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot.

On the film front, she will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

