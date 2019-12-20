Parineeti reportedly dropped as face of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 18:02:06 IST

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been removed as the face of Haryana's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign. The reason, it is widely believed, is her tweeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On December 17, the actress had tweeted: "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

According to a report in indiatimes.com, Parineeti, who was the Haryana government's brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, has been removed from the position.

However, there are no information confirming the news yet.

The CAA, passed in the winter session of Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities who have arrived from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Parineeti is not the first actor who has been ousted from work recently.

Actor Sushant Singh was removed from the reality TV crime series "Savdhaan India", which he was hosting on the channel Star Bharat.

This happened earlier this week, a day after Sushant participated in a recent anti-CAA protest rally in Mumbai.

Sushant had tweeted: "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended."

A Twitter user asked him: "The price you pay for speaking the truth?"

To his, Sushant replied: "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

--IANS

dc/vnc

