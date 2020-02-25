Paris Hilton on failed engagement: I deserve someone amazing

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 18:44:41 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton does not regret breaking her engagement to Chris Zylka in 2018. She calls it the "best decision" that she ever made.

Speaking of the split to Cosmopolitan UK , Hilton said: "No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think (he) was the right person. I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. I just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Hilton dated Zylka for two years. She said she was loving her single life because she did not want to have "someone controlling me".

She added that dating "certain people" increased the risk of "not trusting them" and implied that if she went away, she fears they would "do something to embarrass me."

The former couple ended their engagement in November 2018, only 10 months after he proposed Hilton with a $2 million ring.

--IANS

dc/vnc

