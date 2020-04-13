Paris Hilton turns DJ at virtual fest for COVID-19 relief

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 17:05:41 IST

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton will perform a DJ set at Triller festival to raise money to help those on the front line, working to fight the pandemic.

She will be performing with Snoop Dogg, Marshmello and PitBull among many other artistes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Can't wait to perform for you all this weekend during #HomeQuarantine! ... I'll be performing from home for @TrillerVids Virtual Music Festival #TrillerFest with this amazing lineup! @SnoopDogg, @MarshmelloMusic, @Migos, @PitBull, @WyclefJean, @DonDiablo, @ChanelWestCoast @RubyRose & over 100 other artists to raise donations for #MusicCares #NoKidHungry & driving donations for those deeply affected by Covid-19. #Triller #StayHome #Complex ... Click link in my bio for your FREE pass to #TrillerFest," she wrote.

Hilton previously shared she wants to live forever as she is concerned that "nothing" happens after death, which would be "boring".

She said: "Death scares me because I don't know what happens. I just don't want it to be nothing because that would be so boring. I'm trying to figure out a way - freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill - so people could live forever, like that movie 'Death Becomes Her.'"

