Paritosh Tripathi set to make digital debut

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 20:06:06 IST

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor-comedian-anchor Paritosh Tripathi will make his digital debut with a comedy talent show titled "Vigo-Comedy Mahasabha".

"Vigo-Comedy Mahasabha" is a hunt for the 'Comedy Capital of India' and will feature 12 Vigo comedy creators on the video-on-demand platform VOOT.

Paritosh said: "It's my debut on the OTT platform. Because of good content, there are many well-known actors doing series for OTT platforms. So, I thought 'let me also explore the platform'. I was getting many offers for web series, but I wanted to debut with the right content."

" 'Vigo-Comedy Mahasabha' show will spread smiles on viewers' faces. This show will have 12 contestants from various states of the country and through comedy, they will represent their state," he added.

