'Parks And Recreation' cast to reunite for charity

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) "Parks And Recreation" stars including Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt are back together for charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beloved sitcom, which also featured Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta, went off air in 2015. It focussed on the Parks department of a small Indiana town.

Network NBC has announced that the cast of its iconic sitcom will reunite for a half-hour scripted special airing on April 30, in aid of COVID-19, reports variety.com.

Almost all the original cast members, including Poehler, Jones, Ansari, Offerman, Plaza, Pratt, Scott, Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta, will be back in character for the special. Several guest stars from the original show are expected to make appearances.

The new project will feature Poehler's lead character Leslie Knope, a small town bureaucrat, tries to keep in touch with her loved ones amid the pandemic.

It will show how Knope is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing. The special, spearheaded by co-creator Michael Shur, will help raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said Schur, adding: "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old 'Parks and Rec' team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

