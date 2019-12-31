  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 12:32:05 IST

This year has been fascinating for small screen actors.  Score Trends India has compiled a list of year enders of those television celebrities who created a splash on social platforms, viral news and Newsprints for the year of 2019.

Television actor Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 has stunned all by leading the Score Trends year-ender list of 2019 with a score of perfect 100.

Both Parth who plays the character of Anurag Basu and Hina as Komolika has scored full marks on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.  With a huge fan following the two have also scored maximum in the Newsprint and Viral News sections.

Television’s iconic face Divyanka Tripathi who played the character of  Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is on the second position with a score of 32.7  and the popular actor Karan Singh Grover who played the iconic role of Mr. Bajaj hits the bullseye with a score of 92.5 ranking second.

Perhaps Karan’s exit from Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2  got him a decline in his ranking. These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech Score Trends India.

Subsequently, Mohsin Khan who plays the character of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks third with the score of 72 points . Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bags the fourth position with 52.4 points.

In the league of actresses, Erica Fernandes who plays Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 rank third with  31 points and Shivangi Joshi who plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is on the fourth position with the score of 22.8.

While on fifth position Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi of  Ishqbaaz scores 43.44  along with Surbhi Jyoti who was seen last in Nagin 3  scored 19.8  though she had no appearances this year she had a strong run on social media platforms.

Actor Arjun Bijlani as Raj Deep Singh in Ishq Mein Marjawan,  Pearl V Puri as  Ragbir Malhotra in Bepannah Pyaar ranked sixth and seventh respectively followed by  Abhishek Verma as Adi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ranking 8, Mohit Malik in Kullfi kumar Bajewala ranking 9 and Aasif Sheikh in Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai ranked 10 on the list.

Television actress, Anita Hassnandani in Naagin 3 with Kitchen Champion, Yeh hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye 9 ranked a sober six on the charts followed by Disha Vakhani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the seventh position and Dipika Kakkar in Kaha Hum Kaha Tum is on ninth position while  Shraddha Arya of Kumkum Bhagya fame in 2018 and Nach Baliye 9 end the year ranking 10th.

Related Topics

NewsGOOD NEWWZ! Akshay- Salman end the year on a DABANGG note!

GOOD NEWWZ! Akshay- Salman end the year on a DABANGG note!

NewsShilpa Shetty thanks fans with funny video

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans with funny video

NewsSharon Stone blocked from using a dating app

Sharon Stone blocked from using a dating app

NewsKrishna Shroff celebrating New Year with her Boyfriend

Krishna Shroff celebrating New Year with her Boyfriend

NewsOrlando Bloom gets playful with Katy Perry's relatives

Orlando Bloom gets playful with Katy Perry's relatives

NewsVarun Dhawan finds his inspiration in Eminem

Varun Dhawan finds his inspiration in Eminem

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

NewsShivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

NewsParth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors