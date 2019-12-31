Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

This year has been fascinating for small screen actors. Score Trends India has compiled a list of year enders of those television celebrities who created a splash on social platforms, viral news and Newsprints for the year of 2019.

Television actor Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 has stunned all by leading the Score Trends year-ender list of 2019 with a score of perfect 100.

Both Parth who plays the character of Anurag Basu and Hina as Komolika has scored full marks on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. With a huge fan following the two have also scored maximum in the Newsprint and Viral News sections.

Television’s iconic face Divyanka Tripathi who played the character of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is on the second position with a score of 32.7 and the popular actor Karan Singh Grover who played the iconic role of Mr. Bajaj hits the bullseye with a score of 92.5 ranking second.

Perhaps Karan’s exit from Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 got him a decline in his ranking. These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech Score Trends India.

Subsequently, Mohsin Khan who plays the character of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks third with the score of 72 points . Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bags the fourth position with 52.4 points.

In the league of actresses, Erica Fernandes who plays Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 rank third with 31 points and Shivangi Joshi who plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is on the fourth position with the score of 22.8.

While on fifth position Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi of Ishqbaaz scores 43.44 along with Surbhi Jyoti who was seen last in Nagin 3 scored 19.8 though she had no appearances this year she had a strong run on social media platforms.

Actor Arjun Bijlani as Raj Deep Singh in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Pearl V Puri as Ragbir Malhotra in Bepannah Pyaar ranked sixth and seventh respectively followed by Abhishek Verma as Adi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ranking 8, Mohit Malik in Kullfi kumar Bajewala ranking 9 and Aasif Sheikh in Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai ranked 10 on the list.

Television actress, Anita Hassnandani in Naagin 3 with Kitchen Champion, Yeh hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye 9 ranked a sober six on the charts followed by Disha Vakhani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the seventh position and Dipika Kakkar in Kaha Hum Kaha Tum is on ninth position while Shraddha Arya of Kumkum Bhagya fame in 2018 and Nach Baliye 9 end the year ranking 10th.