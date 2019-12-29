Parth Samthaan to play gangster in web series

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) "Kasauti Zindagii Kay" actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play a gangster in the show "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu".

"I am extremely excited about this new project as it is my first full-fledged web venture with ALTBalaji. It's a gangster-based show from the '90s and my character is inspired by a true story," Parth said.

"I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour style from the '90s and far from the usual stuff," he added.

"Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu" chronicles the rise of the underworld don Nawab's rise from 1980s to 1990s. The series will trace the world of hero as he travels from the gun bazaars to the bylanes of Jogeshwari, counterfeit DVD rackets, to smuggling, extortion, killings and shootouts; from the glamour of Bollywood and Bangkok to the reality of surviving jail and the slums of Mumbai.

"I believe gangster-based shows are consumed and liked by all kinds of audiences and appreciated by the viewers nowadays. Moreover, as I have been labelled as an actor with more female following, I think with this show I will be able to break that notion. Men and boys would equally love this show as it's an action-packed drama with an incredible adventure. I am really looking forward to it," said Parth.

