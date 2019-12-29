If an introvert is given a choice to have a fun party she/he would prefer spending it all by themselves rather than picking a crowd.

Introverts are people who want to enjoy their own company. While the perfect plan for an extrovert would be to go and party their hearts out, the same cannot be said for people who enjoy the company of a very small circle or prefer being alone.

So, if you are an introvert and want to ‘party’, here are seven ways that coincide with your definition of celebrating this New Year’s Eve!

Check out Party Plans for Introverts on New Year's Eve below:

Binge Watch all your favourite web series and movies

Clean your house

Pamper yourselves with SPA

Cook Food for yourself

Many introverts will agree with this option. Sleeping or just lazying around is probably the best way of starting the the new year.