Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019

Bollywood has been bitten by the remake bug for the past years now. Its been raining remakes of songs in Bollywood this year. This is not the first time where Bollywood has made remakes of the songs. Earlier also Bollywood made remakes of the songs.

Some remakes are good while remakes you can why are they made. Obviously original is always better and some remakers are better too. These songs from Bollywood justify this very idea of a remake.

Also Read: Mudke Na Dekho Dilbaro: These emotional 'Bidaai' songs that are perfect for a 'Bidaai'

We have a list of Bollywood song remakes of 2019 this year. Let's revisit the song remakes of 2019. Listen to these awesome remakes and groove away.

Bollywood Song Remakes of 2019

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare- Pati Patni Aur Woh

Aankh Marey - SIMMBA

Jai Jai Shivshankar-War

Original: Song lyrics: Jai Jai Shiv Shankar - Holi Song

Sauda Khara Khara- Good Newwz

Mummy Nu Pasand- Jai Mummy Di

Ghungroo Song-War

So Gaya Yeh Jahan - Bypass Road

Naah Goriye - Bala

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani - Marjaavaan

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke - Pagalpanti

Bimar Dil - Pagalpanti

Mungda - Total Dhamaal

Odhani – Made In China

Hauli Hauli - De De Pyaar De

Sanedo - Made In China

Zilla Hilela - Jabariya Jodi

The Wakhra Song - Judgementall Hai Kya

The Jawaani Song – Student Of The Year 2

Original: Song lyrics: Ye Jawani Hain Deewani

Gud Naal - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Don’t Be Shy Again - Bala

Original: Song lyrics : Don't Be Shy

O SAKI SAKI - Batla House

Original: Song lyrics : Saaki Re Saaki

Bumro - Notebook

Original: Song lyrics : Bumbro

Paisa Yeh Paisa- Total Dhamaal

Original: Song lyrics : Paisa Yeh Paisa, Paisa Hai Kaisa

Poster Lagwa Do - Luka Chuppi

Original: Song lyrics : Poster Lagwado Bazar Mein

Tu Laung Main Elaachi - Luka Chuppi

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Sheher Ki Ladki Song - Khandaani Shafakhana

Original: Song lyrics : Shehar Ki Ladki

Muqabla - Street Dancer 3D