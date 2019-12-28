Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019
Bollywood has been bitten by the remake bug for the past years now. Its been raining remakes of songs in Bollywood this year. This is not the first time where Bollywood has made remakes of the songs. Earlier also Bollywood made remakes of the songs.
Some remakes are good while remakes you can why are they made. Obviously original is always better and some remakers are better too. These songs from Bollywood justify this very idea of a remake.
We have a list of Bollywood song remakes of 2019 this year. Let's revisit the song remakes of 2019. Listen to these awesome remakes and groove away.
Bollywood Song Remakes of 2019
Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare- Pati Patni Aur Woh
Aankh Marey - SIMMBA
Original: Song lyrics: Jai Jai Shiv Shankar - Holi Song
Sauda Khara Khara- Good Newwz
Mummy Nu Pasand- Jai Mummy Di
Ghungroo Song-War
So Gaya Yeh Jahan - Bypass Road
Naah Goriye - Bala
Ek Toh Kum Zindagani - Marjaavaan
Tum Par Hum Hai Atke - Pagalpanti
Bimar Dil - Pagalpanti
Mungda - Total Dhamaal
Odhani – Made In China
Hauli Hauli - De De Pyaar De
Sanedo - Made In China
Zilla Hilela - Jabariya Jodi
The Wakhra Song - Judgementall Hai Kya
The Jawaani Song – Student Of The Year 2
Original: Song lyrics: Ye Jawani Hain Deewani
Gud Naal - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Don’t Be Shy Again - Bala
Original: Song lyrics : Don't Be Shy
O SAKI SAKI - Batla House
Original: Song lyrics : Saaki Re Saaki
Bumro - Notebook
Original: Song lyrics : Bumbro
Paisa Yeh Paisa- Total Dhamaal
Original: Song lyrics : Paisa Yeh Paisa, Paisa Hai Kaisa
Poster Lagwa Do - Luka Chuppi
Original: Song lyrics : Poster Lagwado Bazar Mein
Tu Laung Main Elaachi - Luka Chuppi
Sheher Ki Ladki Song - Khandaani Shafakhana
Original: Song lyrics : Shehar Ki Ladki
Muqabla - Street Dancer 3D