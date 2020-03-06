  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Patralekhaa: Women give birth, so they should be celebrated a bit more

Patralekhaa: Women give birth, so they should be celebrated a bit more

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 19:04:17 IST

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa feels a woman gives birth to a child and that is the reason why womanhood need to be celebrated bit more compared to manhood.

At a promotional event ahead of International Women's Day, the actress was asked what she thought is the best thing being a woman. "That we can give birth," she replied, adding: "I feel we are equal. We go out and we earn. We are as good as men. But I also feel that there is no competition. I am not saying that we are better or boys are better. I haven't given birth yet but I know it is something else, so that's why maybe we should be celebrated a tiny bit more."

The actress said that womanhood should be celebrated throughout the year and not just on a particular day. "I always wonder why do we need one particular day or week to celebrate womanhood. I just feel like we (women) should be celebrated throughout the year. You know we give birth. It's a really difficult thing. I mean you can't explain it. One has to go through it to understand it. I think we should be appreciated and given a lot more than we actually deserve," she noted.

Talking about her Holi plans, Patralekhaa said: "I think I am just going to go to my friend's place. We will play a bit of Holi and celebrate. Every occasion in India needs to be celebrated whether you play it or not. I don't like to burst crackers on Diwali but I love celebrating occasions."

Patralekhaa was last seen in Zee5 web series named "Badnaam Gali" along with Divyendu Sharma.

--IANS

iv/vnc

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

NewsTamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

Tamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

NewsAllu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

NewsFind out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

Find out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

NewsTaika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Taika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events