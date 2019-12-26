Paul McCartney honours late wife with vegetarian feast

  1. Home
26 Dec 2019

London, Dec 26 (IANS) The Beatles legend Paul McCartney along with his daughter Stella McCartney honours her late mother Linda with a vegetarian Christmas feast each year.

Linda and Paul met in 1967. She converted The Beatles star to vegetarianism,which proved a problem at Christmas because there was no turkey to carve.

"The thing about becoming vegetarian is that some of the things that I saw as traditional male roles -- not wanting to get too sexist or genderist here -- such as barbecuing, and slicing the roast, went," Paul told Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added: "I wanted something to carve at Christmas!"

To give her husband something to do, Linda, who died of breast cancer in 1998, invented "a macaroni cheese that she shaped and left to set."

Now, the father-daughter duo has a vegetarian roast made from mushroom duxelles straight from the vegetarian range of foods Linda launched in 1991 and Stella reflected they try to keep her mum's "legacy alive" each Christmas.

"She was so ahead of her time. The cool thing about (her) is that she would challenge someone about eating meat, but she had this very charming way of doing it, so it never became an argument," Paul said.

