  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Late Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

Late Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

Late Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned (Pic. Courtesy: twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 16:35:22 IST

Late actor Paul Walker's personal car collection has been sold for over $2.3 million at an auction.

A part of a Barrett-Jackson bidding event in Arizona, a total of 21 vehicles owned by Walker was sold for that whopping amount, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

The biggest collections came from an Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight, which collected $385,000.

It was one of five white BMW M3 Editions being sold, with the others bringing in between $220,000 to $258,500.

The auction took place from January 15 to January 18.

Other vehicles auctioned included a 2009 Nissan 370Z, which made an appearance in 2011's "Fast Five" as well as a 1989 Nissan Skyline R32. Both the luxurious cars were sold for $105,600 and $100,100 respectively.

Barrett-Jackson's chairman and CEO Craig Jackson compared Walker to "Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life."

He added that the actor, who died at the age of 40 in a car accident back in 2013, "has inspired entire generations of car lovers."

"We worked closely with a close friend of Paul's who helped care for Paul's collection following his death; he was responsible for consigning and prepping the vehicles for the auction. Paul's daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles she had a connection with."

The proceeds from the auction will go to Walker's daughter, Meadow Rain's trust. She currently manages the Paul Walker Foundation and has even launched a campaign to build a school for underprivileged children.

Related Topics

NewsAre OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

Are OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

NewsSalman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

NewsVijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

News"83" poster: Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu

"83" poster: Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu

NewsAmitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan unveils first look poster of 'Jhund'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz hits back at Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz hits back at Sidharth Shukla

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film