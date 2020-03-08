Pavitra Punia urges not to use harmful colours on Holi

  1. Home
08 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) As Holi is around the corner, actress Pavitra Punia has a special message for her fans. She urged them to stop using chemical based colours.

"I feel it is a festival when families come together and create memories for life. Like always, I plan to play Holi this year too but I don't like wasting water. So, I plan to stick to natural gulaal, great food and best company of my friends.

"I urge all my fans and the viewers of Baalveer Returns to enjoy the most during Holi by making natural Gulaal their best friends and completely stop the use of harmful chemical colours and use water wisely," she said.

Pavitra is currently playing the role of Timnasa in Sony SAB's "Baalveer Returns".

