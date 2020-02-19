  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pawan Kalyan to visit Delhi on Thursday

Pawan Kalyan to visit Delhi on Thursday

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 11:31:46 IST

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, who is also the founder of the Jana Sena Party, will visit New Delhi on Thursday.

On Thursday, the actor-producer-director will be visiting the Kendriya Sainik Board (Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare) where he will be donating a sum of Rs 1,00,000,00.

The same afternoon, he will be visiting the Indian Student Parliament (ISP) as a speaker. At the session, which will be held at Vigyan Bhavan, a short film on the Telugu superstar will be played, after which he will address the audience.

Also present at the event will be eminent personalities like Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On the film front, Pawan will star in the upcoming Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Hindi film "Pink".

--IANS

nn/sdr/

NewsJenna Dewan gets engaged to beau Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan gets engaged to beau Steve Kazee

NewsKaran Johar reveals female-centric cast and crew for upcoming digital venture

Karan Johar reveals female-centric cast and crew for upcoming digital venture

NewsWhy Jim Carrey played the role of an evil genius?

Why Jim Carrey played the role of an evil genius?

NewsJanhvi Kapoor is helping raise money for charity

Janhvi Kapoor is helping raise money for charity

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Decides To Be #WanderlustKhandala

NewsDarshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

Darshan Raval unveils his new song 'Asal Mein'

FeatureActors who played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actors who played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

Original VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

NewsWhy Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

Why Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?