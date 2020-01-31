Payal Ghosh exudes elegance in classy gown

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh looked elegant and classy when she stepped out for an event in a gown.

Payal looked ravishing in a red gown at Times Food Awards in Hyderabad recently. She looked stunning in the bright attire, and added some bling with earrings keeping the make-up subtle.

Earlier this month, the actress gave a glimpse to her holiday at Ko Samui in Thailand, and her vacation pictures were proof of that.

From trying out different dishes to clicking pictures on the beaches, Payal's Instagram feed was full of Thai images.

"It was a sudden plan. I love the place and it's my second trip here. I am a complete water baby and the beaches here offer a variety of water sports as well. The food here is amazing. I would probably try and get a tan for myself as well. I am not that big a party freak but the party scene here is super cool," Payal said at that time.

Payal made her Bollywood debut with "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", opposite Vir Das in 2017.

