Payal Ghosh having gala time in Thailand

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 18:20:35 IST

Bangkok, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh is currently holidaying at Ko Samui in Thailand, and her vacation pictures are proof that she is having a gala time.

From trying out different dishes to clicking pictures on the beaches, Payal's Instagram feed is full of Thai images.

"It was a sudden plan. I love the place and it's my second trip here. I am a complete water baby and the beaches here offer a variety of water sports as well. The food here is amazing. I would probably try and get a tan for myself as well. I am not that big a party freak but the party scene here is super cool," Payal said.

Payal made her Bollywood debut with "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", opposite Vir Das in 2017.

