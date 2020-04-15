  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Payal Ghosh is 'financially broken, living a life never imagined'

Payal Ghosh is 'financially broken, living a life never imagined'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 18:00:47 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh claims she is financially broke and is missing work during the ongoing lockdown.

The actress took to Instagram to declare her situation, adding that she is "living a life never imagined".

"Missing work, life, traveling, financially broken, living a life never imagined... none of our lives are bed of roses right now.. but we have to compromise things as the situation demands.. we have to follow the lockdown rules to keep us safe and keep others safe," wrote Payal.

The actress also reminded everyone not to step out of their homes amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

"We can't let the virus spread.. then we will see mortality in crores.. please be responsible, please stay wherever you are.. let's fight it together.. and we have to ... please take care #stayhome #stayhomesavelives," she wrote.

Payal Ghosh made her screen debut in the 2008 English film "Sharpe's Peril" and has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, besdies the 2017 Bollywood release, "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" that starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsTom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

Tom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

NewsShivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

Shivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

NewsSanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Sanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

NewsDid Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

Did Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

NewsAbhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

Abhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

NewsHere's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Here's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)