Payal Ghosh is 'financially broken, living a life never imagined'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh claims she is financially broke and is missing work during the ongoing lockdown.

The actress took to Instagram to declare her situation, adding that she is "living a life never imagined".

"Missing work, life, traveling, financially broken, living a life never imagined... none of our lives are bed of roses right now.. but we have to compromise things as the situation demands.. we have to follow the lockdown rules to keep us safe and keep others safe," wrote Payal.

The actress also reminded everyone not to step out of their homes amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

"We can't let the virus spread.. then we will see mortality in crores.. please be responsible, please stay wherever you are.. let's fight it together.. and we have to ... please take care #stayhome #stayhomesavelives," she wrote.

Payal Ghosh made her screen debut in the 2008 English film "Sharpe's Peril" and has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, besdies the 2017 Bollywood release, "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" that starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

--IANS

