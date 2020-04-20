  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Payal Ghosh opens up on weight woes and panic attacks

Payal Ghosh opens up on weight woes and panic attacks

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 15:54:13 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Payal Ghosh has opened up on experiencing panic attacks a couple of years ago and how the medicines led to weight gain. The actress has also shared how she successfully battled the situation, regained shape and feels much fitter now.

Sharing a throwback photo and a current one on Instagram, Payal wrote: "From here, pic 1 to here, pic 2 talking to you all about losing weight by choosing a healthy lifestyle. Two years ago, I weighed 72. As I was getting Panick attacks frequently so kept under anti-depressant that caused weight gain, also I was not able to exercise as I was scared that I would die if my heart beats go up."

The actress in her post, also revealed how she battled her fears and fought back to regain shape.

"After I started feeling well, I made a resolution to do whatever I needed to do in order to become healthy. I told my friends, I'm going to lose the weight. People wished me well, but I'm sure they had their doubts. I tried exercising for hours , did yoga, kick boxing etc but nothing worked, then I started dieting and only walk ... today is the 8th month and I'm 55 kg now.. wearing my old clothes which are sized small."

The "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" actress feels the ongoing lockdown is a great opportunity to workout and lose weight since we all are at home and have ample time in hand.

She shared: "I request you all to utilise this lockdown by eating healthy and exercising, those who want to lose weight, this is the right time.. love you all ... #stayhealthy #stayhome #stayhomesavelives #stayhomestaysafe."

Payal is also utilising the quarantine time brooming her garden and taking care of plants which she feels is a "relaxing way to get in touch with nature".

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

NewsAjay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgn happiness forever on her birthday!

News'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

'Smartphone' Trailer: Hina Khan is stuck in a biggest addiction of today's world

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction