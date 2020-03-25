  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 25 Mar 2020 12:30:41 IST

Bepanah Pyaar fame Pearl V Puri has been the talk of the town for his aww-worthy chemistry with co-stars. Pearl enjoys a huge fan following who adores him.

Pearl made his debut in Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 and was later seen as Abeer in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil.

Also Read: Many shades of Pearl V Puri

Pearl’s sizzling chemistry with his Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti has won hearts of many people. Pearl V Puri’s playful wink pictures are too cute to handle. He nails every wink in his pictures.

Check out Pearl’s wink pictures below:

Pearl's cute wink is what melts our hearts.

Ohh Ladka Aankh Maare

The one with his Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti. Both these cuties are winking in style.

Ohh this wink is way too romantic

That hoodie and that wink just melt our hearts

