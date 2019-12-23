  1. Home
Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 23 Dec 2019 12:20:15 IST

Naagin 3 actors Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna are the most cutest rumored couple. Recently Karishma Tanna celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. Her rumored boyfriend Pearl V Puri has the cutest birthday wish ever.

Pearl V Puri shares an adorable birthday wish for the one who is close to his heart Karishma Tanna and it is melting our hearts.

Pearl V Puri took to his Instagram and shared cute pictures of them and wrote, “It’s been more then 4 years but feels as if we know earth other since childhood. The way you understand me I don’t think anyone can understand me better. It’s in my nature to not pray to god and ask for something i always thank god for whatever he has given me but you are such a beautiful soul that whenever I pray I pray for your happiness and success.

He further added, “And will always thank god for making me meet a pure and loving soul like you. Many many many many happy returns of the day to you may god bless you with all the happiness and everything you want this year .lots of love and blessings @karishmaktanna you were and will always be very close to my heart. Happy birthday 🥳 ❤️🤗🙌 #hbdkt”

Karishma Tanna also commented on the photos, “Awww . Rulaayoge kya pagle ❤️💖🤗🌸🙏 thankh so so much for such kind words @pearlvpuri”

On the work front, Pearl V Puri is seen in 'Bepanah Pyaar' opposite Ishita Dutta, while Karishma Tanna will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Check out Pearl V Puri adorable birthday post below:

