Peeved fans tell Imtiaz Ali to do better than 'Love Aaj Kal'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 13:57:24 IST

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Fans clearly seem to be unhappy with Imtiaz Ali's latest release "Love Aaj Kal", and they expressed it directly to the filmmaker.

On Friday, Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to celebrate his movie "Highway", which released six years ago on this day. Sharing a couple of stills from the 2014 road drama starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, he wrote: "Remembering the journey... #6YearsOfHighway".

However, the comments section of his post soon turned into a platform for fans to express disappointment over the director's latest flick "Love Aaj Kal".

One fan commented: "Please make you next this original and honest. Don't mind if you take x years to come up with one. But please don't plagiarize your own work again under any kind of pressure."

Another fan wrote: "Please sir, make movies like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Highway, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar instead of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Love Aaj Kal 2. It is not necessary for you to make a movie every year; please wait for good script and storyline. You are a genius, no doubt about that. Love you sir, I'm your real big fan."

Another user wrote: "... all is amiss in Love Aaj Kal - totally disappointed."

Imtiaz Ali is known for his introspective live stories. His past works such as "Jab We Met" (2007), "Love Aaj Kal" (2009), "Rockstar" (2011) and "Highway" (2014) have received critical and commercial success owing to their realistic yet entertaining approach.

However, Imtiaz Ali has failed to impress with his last few releases like "Tamasha" (2015), "Jab Harry Met Sejal" (2017) and his latest, "Love Aaj Kal". Viewers seem to be missing the magic touch of Imtiaz Ali in his new films.

"Love Aaj Kal", which hit theatres on Valentine's Day, stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film has collected Rs 36 crore at the domestic Box Office so far, according to trade website koimoi.com.

