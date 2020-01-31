  1. Home
Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 16:02:34 IST

Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz are set to co-star in a new film titled "Competencia Oficial" (Official Competition).

The project from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. The actors recently starred in "Pain and Glory", although they never appeared together on screen, reports variety.com.

Also Read: Pedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

The last time the Spanish actors shared a scene was in the 2013 film "I'm So Excited".

Other cast members include Spanish veteran Jose Luis Gomez, Carlos Hipolito, Irene Escolar, Koldo Olabarri, Nagore Aranburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.

