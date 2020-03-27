Perrie Edwards feels like a 'little housewifey'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 04:09:28 IST

London, March 27 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards says she is constantly cooking for boyfriend, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, amid their COVID-19 isolation. She feels like a little housewife.

The Little Mix singer moved in with her footballer beau last year, and has admitted that since the pair have gone into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she is struggling to satisfy his appetite, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I literally keep saying to people, when they're like 'how is Alex' I'm like, he's good, but one, try rationing with an athlete in your house. It's impossible, he's never full. He's like a pit that doesn't fill up," she told a host during an interview.

"He's eaten literally everything in the kitchen, I've done nothing but cook and clean, I feel like a little housewifey, and he has a funny every half hour every day. Because he's so energetic everyday training he'll do like his training sessions and then he'll just have a funny half hour and I'm just like 'what are you doing now?"'

She admitted that she'd never cooked for Alex before they went into isolation.

She said: "I've never cooked for him before either because he usually has a chef with the Liverpool team. It's alright for some.

"So when I cook for him I get embarrassed, because I'm like, if it's c**p or I give him food poisoning, then what? Let's not panic but obviously being trapped in the house I had to cook for him everyday."

--IANS

