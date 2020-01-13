Perrie Edwards goes make-up free during outing to vets

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 03:28:27 IST

London, Jan 13 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards sported casuals and went make-up free during a low-key outing to the vets.

The Little Mix band member looked radiant as she went make-up free for the trip in Cheshire, while keeping things cosy in a pale pink tracksuit, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She teamed her two-piece with a black padded jacket and completed her look with a pair of white trainers. She left her blonde hair to hang loosely over her shoulders.

She appeared in good spirits as she carried a tray of dog food.

She was without her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whom she has been dating since 2016. In November, she hinted she and Alex could soon be getting married.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to praise her footballer beau after he was named Man Of The Match for scoring the winning goal in Liverpool's clash against Genk.

After Alex sent Perrie a message telling her that his surname was spelt incorrectly, the star playfully wrote that it would be easier to spell "once it's her second name".

