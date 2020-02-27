Pete Davidson has opened up about his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande during his Netflix stand-up show 'Pete Davidson: Alive From New York', which released on Tuesday.

Pete who dated Ariana Grande right after her breakup with Mac revealed that the rapper's death factored into their split.

The 26-year-old slammed Ariana Grande for her public handling of their failed engagement in his new stand-up comedy special which debuted on the streaming service.

In an extensive interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the comedian admitted that he didn't plan on discussing his whirlwind relationship with the singer until a close friend told him that Ariana had spoken negatively about their relationship in an interview.

"I wasn't gonna do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he's like, 'Yo. I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction.' So now I just think it's like, fair game," he said. "She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have."

"And you're like, 'Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing out dirty laundry,'" he continued. "' How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends? In the confidence of her own home?' No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine."

"Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow," Davidson added further. "If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s***ting on my ex?"

The "Saturday Night Live" star and the '7 Rings' singer went public with their relationship in May 2018, which was around the same time people became aware that she and Miller had broke after two years of romance.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got engaged in June 2018, which ended after the death of Mac Miller who died at the age of 26 from "mixed drug toxicity" soon after which they ended their engagement.